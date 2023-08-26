  1. Politics
Ryabkov:

Iran-Russia military coop. not subject to US dictates

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Iran and Russia are independent countries whose military cooperation is not subject to the dictates of the United States and its allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister says.

Russia's military cooperation with Iran will not succumb to geopolitical pressure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Reuters reported.

Ryabkov said in response to a question about the possibility of stopping military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran under external pressure, "We are independent countries and we are not subject to the dictates of the United States and its allies," according to Arabic Sputnik.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that there are no changes in the military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that "the military-technical cooperation with Iran is completely legal and fully consistent with the international obligations of Russia and Iran."

Saying that the enemies' attempts to politicize the Russian-Iranian cooperation, he noted, "The joint work with Tehran continues, does not stop and there are no changes in it."

Marzieh Rahmani

