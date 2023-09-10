Gonbad-e Kavus; Iran's city of rich culture

Located in the Golestan Province of Iran, Gonbad-e-Kavus city is famous for its historical monuments and unique architecture, which attract tourists from all over the world.

Gonbad-e-Kavus in the center of the Turkmen desert and between the two main branches of the Gorgan River on the south and north side, is located at a height of 52 meters above sea level.

Due to its location near the Caspian Sea, Gonbad-e-Kavus has a humid and mild climate, making it an ideal location for farming and agriculture.

Agriculture and seed products such as wheat, barley, cotton, and oil seeds constitute the economic base of this city.

Horse breeding has been common in this area and Turkaman horse enjoys a global reputation.

Livestock and agro-based industries are the other common occupations in the city. Handicrafts, carpets, rugs, and Gonbad's Qarchin are famous in the city.

The city has a vibrant market where locals sell their products, handicrafts, and souvenirs. The market is a great place to experience the local culture and try traditional Iranian food.

The people of Gonbad-e-Kavus are known for their hospitality and kindness. They have a rich culture and history, which they are proud to share with visitors.

Gonbad-e Qabus Tower

The city is famous for its Gonbad-e-Qabus Tower, also known as the Tower of Silence, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This tower is a cylindrical brick structure with a conical roof, built in the 10th century. It is one of the tallest brick towers in the world, standing at a height of 72 meters. The tower is illuminated at night, which adds to the beauty of the city.

Considered to be a masterpiece of Iranian architecture. The Gonbad-e Qabus tower is the best known tower tomb in northern Iran and has been featured in many publications.

Tomb of Khaled Nabi ; Historic Shrine near Gonbad-e Kavus

The historical site of Khalid Nabi is a complex of several pilgrimage sites and a cemetery.

This complex is located in the mountainous areas of Golestan province, and is a burial site for Khalid Nabi, as well as a host of small and large gravestones.

All these attractions, along with the spectacular scenery of the surrounding countryside, have made this area a major tourist attraction in the north of the country.

Horse racing of Gonbad-e-Kavus

Because the Turkmen horse breed in the area is one of the best horse breeds, the people of Gonbad and the Bandar Torkaman have long had a friendship with horseback riding. Holding a horse race as a special ceremony during celebrations, especially in wedding ceremonies, has long been appreciated by the people of Gonbad-e Kabus.

The horse races in Gonbad-e-Kavus have been going on for centuries, and the track in Gonbad was once considered to be the greatest track in the Middle East.

That title has since been lost, but the Gonbad region is still famous for its horse breeding.

For international travelers who are seeking cultural and natural attractions, this is an ideal part of Iran. They can travel to this area, which is close to the Caspian Sea where local people live a nomadic life and the landscape is amazing.

The tourist attractions of Gonbad-e-Kavus have a lot to offer to the fans of the historical and natural attractions of Iran.

Compiled by Marzieh Rahmani