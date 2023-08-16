Iran under-17 team win silver at Beijing RobotChallenge 2023

The Iranian robotics teams were comprised of 42 teens from across the country with their coaches participating in five various leagues of the competition.

The five categories Iran participated in included Line Follower, RoboSumo, Rugby, Freestyle and Technical Report. Iran gained medals in RoboSumo and Freestyle.

The teams were coached by Ma'ede Najafi, Nasrin Ashuri, Parisa Afshar and Mohammad Hossein Naderi, with Ahmad Sami’ei as the head coach.

The international robotics contest has been held annually since 2004.

This year the two-day event with over 3,000 participants in 1,600 teams from 24 countries was hosted by the Chinese host from August 11 to 13.

The team returned to Tehran on Tuesday.

The countries participating in the competition were the host country, China, in addition to Russia, South Korea, Malaysia, Turkey, UAE, Austria, Check, Poland, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, New Zealand, Mexico, Ecuador, Argentina, Mongolia, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia.

The Iranian team had also gained second place in the 2022 competitions in India, and third place in the 2019 competitions in Malaysia. The competitions were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

