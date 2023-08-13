Police bust over 1.6 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

Brigadier General Doustali Jalilian said on Sunday that the police forces could dismantle two teams of drug traffickers in the province.

During the operation, three drug traffikers were arrested and 1,655 kg of various types of drugs were confiscated, he added.

He pointed out that the seized narcotics included 1,019 kg of opium and 48 kg of hashish.

Police also confiscated 3 cars that had been used by the smugglers, he further noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

TM/5860558