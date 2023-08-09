US, Turkey cooperating to create regional insecurity: report

The Arabic language al-Akhbar daily newspaper reported an analysis of the new agreement between Turkey and the US after the NATO conference on July 12. Citing Turkish media sources, this newspaper describes Ankara and Washington on the path of creating new insecurity in the region, spreading terrorism, and confronting "the Axis of Resistance".



According to the report Washington's support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in a situation where Ankara considers these forces a threat to its national security, turned into a disagreement between Turkey and the United States.



This difference was one of the factors that prompted the US to try to get rid of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by supporting an unsuccessful coup against him in 2016 and threatening the Turkish army to attack the east of the Euphrates in 2019.



After the unsuccessful attempt of the West, led by the United States, to defeat Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the 2023 Turkish presidential election, Erdogan's change of views after winning the elections towards the West and his alliance with Russia was a turning point in the relationship between the two countries.

According to Al-Akhbar, Erdogan's the most important change of positions was his support for Ukraine's joining NATO and the confirmation of Sweden's membership in this military alliance, as well as the delivery of five leaders of the Azov group to Kyiv, whom he had promised Russia that he would keep before the end of the war.

Erdogan also agreed to open a Turkish drone factory in Ukraine.



The recent NATO conference was a turning point in Turkey's position to align with the Atlantic policies, especially the US policy.



According to the report of a Turkish newspaper, the movement of intervening powers to rekindle tension in Syria has been shown in some indicators; including the attacks of Russian forces on the bases of armed groups in the vicinity of Idlib.

In addition, it has been seen that Russian and American planes approach each other in the Syrian sky and almost daily daily bomb in and around Damascus by the Zionists.



Al-Akhbar, quoting Turkish media explains America's terrorist approach in the region forming an army of Arab tribes in the east of the Euphrates, the purpose of which is to expand its activities in the areas of Deir Ez-Zor and the border areas of Syria and Iraq.

US efforts in coordination with Turkey were noticeable showing Washington's willingness to reduce the presence of Kurdish fighters in the framework of a "supposed agreement" between itself and Ankara.



NATO's agreement to establish a "Coordination Center for Combating Terrorism" and its commitment to support Turkey in countering terrorism was also a predictable step after Erdogan's address to the NATO leaders asking them to abandon their support for the PKK.



After the meeting of NATO leaders which was held about a month ago, US President Joe Biden sent weapons to the Persian Gulf region, and Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart, made a regional trip to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar; A trip with economic and security issues on the agenda, which will be repeated soon.

