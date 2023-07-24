  1. Politics
Iran seeks peace, lack of foreign meddling in Caucasus: FM

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said after hosting his Armenian counterpart that Tehran seeks lasting peace and cooperation without the presence of foreign interference in the Caucasus region.

Following a joint presser with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took to the Twitter to say that, "Today I hosted Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan, my colleague from the Republic of Armenia.

He added, "We agreed on the deepening of cooperation and considered the prospect of bilateral trade exchanges at 3 billion dollars."

He went on to say that what Iran seeks in the Caucasus region is lasting peace and cooperation without the presence of foreign interference.

"Therefore, we welcome the progress of the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the foreign minister of Iran concluded.

