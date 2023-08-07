30 killed in Philippines as typhoon hit country

30 people have been killed and 171 others were injured in the Philippines as of 8 a.m. after typhoon Doksuri hit the country, according to Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, CTGN reported on Monday.

Earlier on July 26, local media reported that Typhoon Doksuri hit the Philippines and left at least one person killed.

Typhoon Doksuri, known in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Egay, is a powerful and destructive tropical cyclone that caused extensive damage in the Philippines, Taiwan, and China, in late-July 2023.

RHM/PR