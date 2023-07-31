US in fear of Iraq relations with Iran, Syria: analyst

After the Iraqi government took the approach to get closer to Iran with the aim of guaranteeing the import of gas and electricity, the US has taken moves to hit Baghdad, Iraqi Political Analyst Sabah Al-Akili said.

The sanctions imposed by the US against some countries including Iran are considered unilateral sanctions. Therefore, Iraq is under no obligation to implement these sanctions as they are not based on the decisions of the UN, the analyst said.

Iraq's position towards cooperation with Iran, along with the Baghdad government's approach in expanding cooperation with Syria, displeased the Americans which caused taking measures to target Iraq, he clarified.

Earlier, Abbas al-Maliki, a member of the Iraq State of Law Coalition stated the US is trying to prevent the solution of the electricity crisis in Iraq by putting pressure on the government and people of this country.

The American government is trying to create intrigue society by creating an obstacle to the establishment of stability and peace in Iraq.

SD/5850561