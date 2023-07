The passenger bus overturned into a stockade after passing the viaduct at the entrance of Karakurt village of Sarikamis district of Erzurum-Kars highway, state-run TRT broadcaster quoted the Governor of Kars province Turker Oksuz as reporting.

The passenger bus flipped over from approximately 50 meters in height and overturned, the report added.

Medical teams, gendarmerie, and fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

AMK/PR