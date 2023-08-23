Iran-US prisoners swap remains on track: Jake Sullivan

"We believe that things are proceeding according to the understanding that we've reached with Iran. I don't have an exact timetable for you because there are steps that need to yet unfold. But we believe that that remains on track," Sullivan told reporters in a conference call, Reuters reported.

Iran’s foreign ministry on August 10 issued a statement confirming reports of a prisoner swap deal between Tehran and Washington, which included the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad.

“Iran has received the necessary guarantee for the US commitment to its obligations in this regard,” the statement noted, adding that the transfer of funds has always been a priority for the ministry.

Five prisoners each from Iran and the US will be exchanged under the deal. The exchange, however, will happen only once the money is deposited into Iranian accounts.

Five Iranians who would be freed as part of the swap agreement were jailed for trying to circumvent US sanctions, according to Washington's claims, while five Americans in Iran were booked for espionage.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Iran’s decision to move the detained Americans from prison to house arrest as a “positive step”, but he stressed that “they are not home yet”.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said no specific timeline had been set for completing the exchange, but that “it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place”.

Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that Qatar has made great efforts that led to a rapprochement between Iran and the US and a prisoner swap deal.

Al-Ansari explained that Qatar has played a major and effective role in achieving consensus between the two sides, and continues its efforts in various files, hoping that this deal will lead to greater understanding related to the Iranian nuclear file, which Qatar asserts as necessary for the security of the region in general.

SD/PR