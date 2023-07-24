Iran arrests members of Zionist affiliated terror network

The terrorists intended to conduct sabotage in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Kerman, Isfahan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Kordestan, and Mazandaran, the country's Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The members of the terror network, who are connected to the Zionist regime’s espionage organization through terrorist centers located in Denmark and the Netherlands and were supported financially and equipped by Zionists, planned to carry out various terrorist operations in these Iranian provinces on the eve of Muharram, it added.

Explosions at the tomb of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and in some centers of public gatherings as well as the explosion of transmission towers and gas stations aiming to disrupt the supply of domestic and export needs were among their plots, it noted.

The Intelligence Ministry stressed that 43 bombs with high destructive power and remote control capabilities were discovered and neutralized.

MNA/FNA14020502000385