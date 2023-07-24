Iranian long-standing Alambandan ritual in Muharram

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Alambandan ceremony, better known as Tughbandan, which is held every year on the sixth day of the lunar month of Muharram, was held in the northern village of Masuleh, Gilan Province.

Tūgh is a kind of 'Alam with a particular shape made by the Shi'as in some areas of Iran for the mourning ceremonies of the Infallibles (a), especially for the Mourning of Muharram.

It is carried by people in different districts of the city. During the year, Tugh is kept in Tekyeh, Husayniyya, coffeehouses, or houses of a senior person in the district.