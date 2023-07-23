6 athletes killed by car in NW Tanzania

Gideon Msuya, the Mwanza regional police commander, said the car knocked down the athletes as they were training at Lumula primary school, Xinhua reported.

"The victims were jogging along Sabasaba road to the Kiseke area when the car knocked them, killing the six athletes on the spot," Msuya told a news conference.

He said the injured athletes were rushed to the hospital where four of them were discharged after treatment.

Msuya said police have launched a manhunt for the driver of the car who fled after the accident.

