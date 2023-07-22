4 Russian reporters killed, injured in Ukrainian strike

"At about 12:00 on July 22, 2023, Ukrainian forces carried out an artillery strike at a group of Izvestia and RIA Novosti reporters preparing their reports about Ukrainian cluster munition shellings of Zaporozhye Region settlements. A cluster munitions strike caused various injuries to four reporters," the Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry noted that RIA Novosti reporter Rostislav Zhuravlyov succumbed to his injuries during the evacuation, TASS reported.

"Other reporters’ condition is medium, stable. Their lives are not in danger. They are being provided with all necessary medical aid," the Ministry added.

RIA confirmed in a report that its correspondent had been killed while reporting in the frontline village of Piatykhatky, and that one of its cameramen was also hurt.



Ukraine received cluster bombs from the United States this month, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.



Such weapons contain scores of small bomblets that rain shrapnel over a wide area, but are banned in many countries due to the potential danger they pose to civilians. Ukraine has repeatedly said their use will be limited to the battlefield.

SKH/PR