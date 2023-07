The CBI data showed that Iran has settled over $2.3 billion on its foreign debt until March 21, 2023.

The figure marks a 27.6 % drop in the foreign debt of the Islamic Republic.

At the end of last year (until March 21), the country’s foreign debt reached $6.28 billion, reported the source.

Iran’s foreign debt has been falling in recent years following a downward trend.

