Iran’s foreign debt shrinks 3% in nine months: CBI

Iran’s foreign debt in this period hit $9.53 billion, showing a three percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the initial maturity of debts, Iran’s foreign debt rate from March 21 to Dec. 22 hit $9.053 billion, $7.548 billion of which is related to the mid- and long-term debts.

Moreover, of total $9.053 billion worth of foreign debt, $1.505 billion of which is related to the short-term debts, CBI added.

Iran’s total debts volume from March 21 to Nov. 22, 2019 hit $9.018 billion, the rate of which reached $9.053 billion, showing a significant hike.

This is while that statistics of Iran’s foreign debts by the end of last Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2019) hit $9.339 billion, the rate of which showed that Iran’s total volume of foreign debts has decreased in the nine months of the current year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2019).

