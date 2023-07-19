North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

The launch was reported by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), according to Yonhap, who said they were fired early Wednesday from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, and flew some 550 kilometers (340 miles) before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The JCS condemned the launches as "acts of significant provocation" and a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, AFP reported.

Japan's defense ministry also recorded the launches.

"We are analyzing details, but we estimated that they have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, east of the Korean Peninsula," it said in a tweet.

The launches come less than a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the firing of the country's newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18.

