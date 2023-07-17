Saudi crude exports in May drop to 19-month low: data

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in May fell to a 19-month low, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday, as cheap Russian oil lured some big Asian buyers, Reuters reported on Monday.

Crude exports from the world's largest oil exporter fell to 6.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, their lowest since October 2021, and down about 5.3% from 7.32 million bpd in April.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, which publishes them on its website, the Reuters report added.

MNA/PR