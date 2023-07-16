Putin reportedly to appoint Sedoi as new Wagner chief

"Sedoi", whose name translates to "grey hair" in Russian, is believed to be the alias of Andrei Troshev, a high-ranking commander within the Wagner Group, according to various sources, including European Union sanctions documents, French official documents, and Russian media reports, according to Mint.

In line with this information, France's Treasury has also referred to Troshev by the call sign "Siedoy".

Troshev's connections include Dmitry Utkin, a former officer of the GRU military intelligence special forces and one of the founders of the Wagner Group, as stated by the European Union.

Telegram channels associated with the pro-Wagner community have consistently identified Troshev by the call sign "Sedoi" and have emphasized his position as one of the most senior commanders within the Wagner Group.

These reports shed light on Putin's proposal to have "Sedoi" take charge, indicating a potential reorganization within the Wagner Group's leadership structure. The exact reasons behind this proposal and its implications remain unclear. However, the prominence of Troshev, coupled with his close ties to Utkin, further deepens the intrigue surrounding the Wagner Group and its activities.

RHM/PR