Russia says foiled Kiev drone attack on facilities

Earlier, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported about the thwarted UAV attack on Sevastopol, TASS reported.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by seven unmanned aerial vehicles and two water surface drones on facilities on the territory of the Crimean peninsula near the city of Sevastopol was foiled," the report said.

Two UAVs were shot down by air defense systems, and five were suppressed by electronic warfare, crashing without reaching the target. Also, two water surface drones were spotted in the northern part of the Black Sea and destroyed by fire from patrol boats with standard weapons.

"There were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled terrorist attack," the Defense Ministry said.

