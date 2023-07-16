Nasrallah pens letter to Leader of Islamic Revolution

In this message, Nasrallah thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his fatherly love and asked the Almighty God to bless him throughout his life.

Earlier on Friday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei extended condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General over the passing of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nablusi.

In this message, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi was one of the well-known scholars of Lebanon and a prominent supporter of the Islamic resistance against the Zionist regime who passed away on Friday morning after a long illness.

RHM/5837405