Iranian nation expecting Canada to extradite embezzlers 

In a tweet on Sunday, the Iranian government spokesman reacted to Canada's demonstrative actions on International Human Rights Day.

The Iranians are expecting Canada to extradite the Iranian financial criminals living in the country and to get back their looted property, Ali Bahadori Jahromi wrote.

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship organization of Canada yesterday announced that it has returned an Iranian SAVAK (the secret police, domestic security, and intelligence service in Iran during the reign of the Pahlavi dynasty) employee who had been living illegally in Canada for 24 years.

Currently, some financial criminals are seeking asylum and living in Canada.

