Europe not want to see Turkey becoming part of it: Kremlin

"Definitely, we are talking about the summit of the association, which has a pronounced concentrated anti-Russian nature. Russia is also perceived by them as an enemy, as an adversary, and it is in this vein that discussions will be conducted," Peskov told reporters," adding that Moscow "is closely following" the summit.

Europe does not want to see Turkey becoming part of it, so Ankara should have no illusions in this regard, the Kremlin spokesman added.

"Turkey can orient itself to the West, we know that in the history of the Republic of Turkey, there were periods of intense orientation to the West, there were periods of less intense, but we also know that, to call things by their names, no one wants Turkey in Europe, I mean the Europeans. On this matter our Turkish partners probably should not have any illusions either," Peskov told a briefing.

Ankara's support for Sweden's accession to NATO is determined by Turkey's membership in the alliance and Russia has never had any illusions on this matter, the spokesman stressed.

Peskov added that Russia and Turkey have some differences on certain issues, but there is also that part of the relationship that corresponds to the interests of the two countries, and Moscow intends to continue the dialogue.

"Therefore, I repeat once again, regardless of all well-known disagreements, we intend to develop our dialogue, our relations with the Republic of Turkey where it is beneficial to us, and where it is beneficial to them," the spokesman told a briefing.

RHM/PR