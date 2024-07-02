Silence in face of Gaza crimes far from humanity, morality

"The pains and sufferings inflicted on the bodies of Palestine and the residents of the Gaza Strip are indescribable," Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his X account.

Stating that the responsibility of the US and other supporters of the criminal regime of Israel in the continuation of these horrible crimes is no less than this regime, Kan'ani said, "But silence and indifference in the face of all these crimes and brutality is far from human and moral responsibility and is rejected and condemned both in human and divine view."

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 37,877 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 86,969 others in the Gaza Strip.

