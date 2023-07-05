Saudi Arabia denies Iran rights over Arash oil field

The Saudi foreign ministry in a statement claimed that the field falls under joint ownership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, and they alone have full rights.

An informed source in the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Saudi Press Agency that the ownership of natural resources in the divided maritime area, including the entire Al-Durra (Arash) field, falls under joint ownership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait only, and they alone have full sovereign rights to exploit the region.

The source added that Riyadh calls on the Iranian side to start negotiations to demarcate the eastern border of the maritime area divided between the Kingdom and Kuwait in accordance with the provisions of international law.

