Israel accountable for Iranian diplomats abduction in Lebanon

The statement was issued on Wednesday on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the incident.

On July 4, 1982, the year the Israeli regime invaded Lebanon, Ahmad Motevasselian, Seyyed Mohsen Mousavi, Taqi Rastegar Moqaddam and Kazem Akhavan were kidnapped by a group of Israel-backed gunmen at an inspection post in northern Lebanon.

Commemorating the memory of the abducted Iranian diplomats, the foreign ministry noted that although it has followed up on the case for more than 4 decades, no results were achieved due to the irresponsibility of the Zionist regime, perpetrators involved in this abduction, and the relevant international entities.

The statement added that Iran undoubtedly believes that the Israeli regime is responsible for the terrorist act since the incident took place during the occupation of Lebanon by the regime.

Iran accounts Tel Aviv for the abduction since according to the principles and rules of international law, especially the Geneva Conventions of 1949, during the occupation era, the occupying forces are responsible for the people of that land, the government of that country, and third parties.

The Islamic Republic of Iran urged the international and human rights institutions to adhere to their legal and humanitarian responsibilities in this regard, and take the necessary measures for making the Zionist regime cooperate in clarifying the case, and punish the perpetrators of this crime.

Calling on the friendly country of Lebanon to continue its assistance regarding this case, the foreign ministry stressed that it will diligently continue its actions to pursue the issue.

