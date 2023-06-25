  1. Politics
Leader terms martyrs role models for Iran young generation 

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Introducing the martyrs as models for the Iranian young generation, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution attached great importance to preserving the memory of the martyrs.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of families of martyrs in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah on Sunday morning.

The fathers, mothers, and wives of the martyrs are the only ones who can preserve their memories, the Leader added.

Young people need role models, he said, adding that the martyrs are the models for the Iranian people and youth.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the families to narrate their memories about the behaviors, adherences, and religious and social beliefs of the martyrs.

These are all lessons, the Leader said, adding that these memories should be published, and be used by the young generation of the country.

