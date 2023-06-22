Leader asks intel bodies to implement coop. at all levels

"The issue of information is one of the most important issues in the country, and one of our weaknesses in relation to the intelligence agencies is the lack of understanding between these groups," Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in its letter to the joint meeting of the Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC Intelligence Organization recently held in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Leader affirmed that those two forces have had cooperation and understanding at the top levels very well.

"If they want to fight for the cause of God, their jihad is to implement this understanding in all ranks. Today, although there is serious understanding at the top of these two institutions, the real effort is to implement this cooperation and understanding at all levels," he also said.

MNA