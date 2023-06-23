  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2023, 4:34 PM

Tangsiri:

Ships passing Hormuz Strait must speak Persian with Iran navy

Ships passing Hormuz Strait must speak Persian with Iran navy

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri says vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must communicate with Iranian naval forces in Persian.

“Any ship that wants to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must inform us of its nationality, type of cargo, and destination in Farsi, and if it does not do this, we will definitely go after it,” Tangsiri said on Friday.

He also recalled that Iran was not allowed to control the Strait of Hormuz during the Pahlavi era, reiterating, “But now, vessels passing through this strait, including ships, warships, and any boats, must introduce themselves in Persian.”

Iran has time and again vowed to give a decisive response to any hostile move in the Strait of Hormuz that seeks to disrupt the security of the strategic waterway.

The Islamic Republic has also made it clear that it views US military presence in the region as a threat to its national security and a destabilizing factor in regional countries.

RHM/IRN

News Code 202352
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News