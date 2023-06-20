Leader concludes marriage of a sister of a martyr

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution read the marriage contract for the marriage of the sister of Martyr Majid Qorbankhani, one of the martyrs who defended the shrines [of the Household of the Prophet (pbuh)]. Majid Qorbankhani was martyred in 2015 in Syria’s Khan Tuman region, according to a report by "Khamenei.ir" website.

The family of Martyr Majid Qorbankhani, along with a number of other families of martyrs who defended the shrines, were the guests of Ayatollah Khamenei this Tuesday morning on June 20, 2023, in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah. The meeting coincided with the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah [the twelfth and final month in the Islamic, lunar calendar], which marks the wedding anniversary of Imam Ali (pbuh) and Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh).

During this meeting, the family of Martyr Qorbankhani asked the Leader to read out their daughter Zainab’s marriage contract. The Leader agreed to their request and he read the contract specifying a dowry of 14 Bahar Azadi (gold) coins, which is the amount usually recommended by Imam Khamenei.

After reading the marriage contract, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution prayed for the couple, wishing them a joyful life. He advised them, "Try to get along and be sincere and honest with each other so that you may have a joyful life together."

After reading the marriage contract, the father of Martyr Qorbankhani asked Ayatollah Khamenei to ask the martyr's mother to change her black mourning dress given that eight years have passed since her son's martyrdom. His request was met with the following response from the Leader, "Change your black clothes. We don’t have eyes that can see the truth. We only see what is in front of us. If we had eyes that could see the truth, and if we could see the status of the martyrs in the afterlife, we would definitely be happy for them and we would not mourn for them."

Martyr Majid Qorbankhani was martyred in Khan Tuman in Syria in 2015 at the age of 25. His body was returned to the country three years after his martyrdom. Majid was born in the Yaftabad district in the south of Tehran.

MNA