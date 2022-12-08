Raeisi urges mobilizing all forces for population increase

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting of the National Taskforce for Population through video conferencing.

He considered "population" as one of the important and focal point in the Seventh Development Plan of the country and obliged the country's institutions and organizations to prepare their policies and programs for the population increase and follow up on their implementation seriously.

The president considered promoting marriage rate and reducing divorce rate and helping to solve the problem of infertility as one of the effective factors in increasing the population, which should be focused as a focal point by all apparatuses.

He warned against the aging population and considered size of the population as one of criteria of power of a country.

