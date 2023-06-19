UN chief says attack against aid workers in Sudan 'must stop'

Guterres' remarks came during his opening speech at the high-level Pledging Event to Support the Humanitarian Response in Sudan and the Region in Geneva, which he attended virtually, Anadolu Agency reported today.

“I urge the parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, to protect civilians and enable humanitarian action,” he added.

“I appeal to the parties to the conflict and the governments of neighboring countries to do everything possible to enable humanitarian aid workers to reach all people in need, both within Sudan and across borders.”

The UN chief also voiced concern over reports of attacks based on ethnic identities.

“I am particularly concerned by reports of gender-based and sexual violence, and by the ethnic dimension of the violence in Geneina. Targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnic identities could amount to crimes against humanity,” he said.

Noting that in little more than two months, two million people have been forced from their homes, seeking refuge inside and outside Sudan, he emphasized that the current support is not meeting the needs.

"The funding for the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan and the Regional Refugee Response Plan do not meet the scale of this emergency," he said. "Of the $3 billion needed, less than 17% has been funded so far."

"I appeal to you all today to provide funding to deliver lifesaving humanitarian aid and support to people living in the most difficult and dangerous conditions," he concluded.

The pledging conference is co-hosted by Egypt, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the EU.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15. Nearly 1,000 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in the violence, according to local medics.

TM/PR