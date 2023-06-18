Two dead, three injured in shooting in Washington

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the campground of the amphitheater this weekend.

The sheriff's office initially said five people were wounded in the shooting. They later confirmed that two people had died from their injuries. Three others were wounded - which they say included the shooter.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the suspect was "randomly shooting into the crowd" before being taken into custody.

Grant County Sheriff's Spokesperson Kyle Foreman said the investigation will now go to Washington's State Office of Independent Investigations, which investigates officer-involved shootings. He did not elaborate on whether the suspect was wounded by law enforcement.

