  1. Technology
Jun 17, 2023, 5:39 PM

Iran to begin extraction from new copper depoist next month

Iran to begin extraction from new copper depoist next month

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – The CEO of the National Copper Industries Company of Iran has said that extraction at the newly discovered Sarudun copper deposit, which is said to be the biggest in the Middle East and North Africa, will start next month.

The CEO of Iran's National Copper Industries Company (NICICO) Ali Rostami told national TV that the extraction from Sarudun copper deposit will start next month.

Rostami said Sarudun is the biggest discovered copper reserve discovered after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, adding that the discovery of the huge deposit was done through the efforts of Iranian experts.

He also said the reserve is the biggest in Iran, the Middle East and North Africa region.

According to CEO, the porphyry copper deposit is geographically located in an area two kilometers away from the Sarcheshmeh region in the southeastern province of Kerman and contains some 3 billion metric tons of copper ore with a purity of 42%.  

Rostami said after the discovery, Iran's ranking in the list of top countries which is currently 5th will move up.

KI

News Code 202101
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News