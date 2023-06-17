Iran to begin extraction from new copper depoist next month

The CEO of Iran's National Copper Industries Company (NICICO) Ali Rostami told national TV that the extraction from Sarudun copper deposit will start next month.

Rostami said Sarudun is the biggest discovered copper reserve discovered after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, adding that the discovery of the huge deposit was done through the efforts of Iranian experts.

He also said the reserve is the biggest in Iran, the Middle East and North Africa region.

According to CEO, the porphyry copper deposit is geographically located in an area two kilometers away from the Sarcheshmeh region in the southeastern province of Kerman and contains some 3 billion metric tons of copper ore with a purity of 42%.

Rostami said after the discovery, Iran's ranking in the list of top countries which is currently 5th will move up.

KI