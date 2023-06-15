Iran-Belarus cooperation entering new stage: Lukashenko

The Republic of Belarus has special relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he received the credentials from ambassadors of nine countries in Minsk on 15 June, BelTA has learned.

"Minsk and Tehran have always deeply understood each other, being subjected to unfair, illegal sanctions," the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus views Iran as an important international player with a huge economic potential. "Today, our cooperation is entering a new stage," the president said.

RHM/PR