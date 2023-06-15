  1. Politics
Jun 15, 2023, 3:04 PM

Iran-Belarus cooperation entering new stage: Lukashenko

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Describing Iran as an important international player with huge economic potential, the Belarusian president said that the cooperation between Belarus, and Iran is entering a new stage.

The Republic of Belarus has special relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he received the credentials from ambassadors of nine countries in Minsk on 15 June, BelTA has learned.

"Minsk and Tehran have always deeply understood each other, being subjected to unfair, illegal sanctions," the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus views Iran as an important international player with a huge economic potential. "Today, our cooperation is entering a new stage," the president said.

