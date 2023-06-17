Zionists attack anti-settlement protesters in S West Bank

Clashes ensued after the forces attacked the protesters in the village of Beit 'Amra, which is located 12 kilometers (seven miles) southwest of the city of al-Khalil (Hebron), in the southern West Bank on Friday.

The troops targeted the demonstrators with rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas canisters, and sound grenades.

Dozens of Palestinians suffered injuries, including suffocation, during the standoff.

The Israeli regime has built over 230 settlements since its 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds. The settlements house more than 600,000 Israeli settlers.

In late February, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the regime's settlement activities, stressing the illegality of all structures built in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Earlier in June, the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned the regime's plans to build new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, urging international action to stop such schemes.

