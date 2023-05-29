  1. Politics
Ukraine's parliament approves 50-year sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – Ukraine's parliament approved on Monday 50-year sanctions against Iran for baseless accusations of aiding Russia in the war.

Ukraine’s parliament on Monday approved a 50-year sanctions package against Iran for allegedly aiding Russia with weapons in its ongoing war with the neighboring country.

According to Ukrainian media, the sanctions include a complete ban on trade operations, the transit of Iranian resources, flights, and transportation in Ukraine.

The bill, proposed by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, passed with 328 lawmakers voting in favor.

Iran has firmly denied any military aid delivery to Russia to use in the Ukraine war, saying that its defensive cooperation with Moscow goes back to years before the start of the conflict.

