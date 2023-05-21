At least 9 dead in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador

According to AP News, the National Civil Police of El Salvador said in a preliminary report via Twitter that nine dead were confirmed at the match between clubs Alianza and FAS at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan, which is about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northeast of the capital.

At least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition, police said.

Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the first aid group Rescue Commandos, also confirmed the deaths.

“We can confirm nine dead — seven men and two women — and we attended to more than 500 people, and more than 100 were transported to hospitals, some of them were serious,” Fuentes said.

AMK/PR