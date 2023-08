At least a dozen killed at Madagascar stadium stampede

"The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured," the prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay told reporters on Friday at a hospital in Antananarivo where the victims were taken.

The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of around 50,000 spectators had arrived to attend the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, TRT World reported.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute's silence.

"A tragic event occurred because there was pushing. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance," he said in a televised speech.

The Indian Ocean Island Games are a multi-disciplinary competition being held in Madagascar until September 3.

AMK/PR