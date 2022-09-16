Iranian winger nominated for EUFA player of week

Jahanbakhsh scored two goals for his team Feyenoord against SK Sturm Graz in the second week of UEFA league games.
TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – Iran's football player Alireza Jahanbakhsh has been nominated for the play of the week by the Union of European Football Associations.
Jahanbakhsh scored two goals for his team Feyenoord against SK Sturm Graz in the second week of UEFA league games.
His brilliant performance as Feyenoord’s striker earned him nomination for the Player of the Week.
