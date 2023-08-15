"We have biolabs in Ukraine because we are developing bioweapons," Kennedy Jr. said. "Those bioweapons are using all kinds of new synthetic biology and CRISPR technology and genetic engineering techniques that were not available to a previous generation," he said in an interview with Carlson posted on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter), according to Russian TASS news agency.

"When the Patriot Act reopened the biolabs arms race in 2001, the Pentagon began putting a lot of money into bioweapons," Kennedy Jr. added. "But they were nervous at that time because if you violate the Geneva Convention, it’s a hanging offense," he explained. "So they were nervous about actually going full force into bioweapons development. So they transferred the authority for biosecurity to one agency in the HHS [the US Department of Health and Human Services]," the politician added. "But now, when you do bioweapons development, every bioweapon, it needs vaccine so you develop them side by side because in a 100% of the cases when you deploy a bioweapon, there’s blowback. Your side also gets sick," he concluded.

In mid-April, a Russian parliamentary commission presented its final report on the investigation into the activities of US-run biolabs in Ukraine. According to the document, the Pentagon’s military biological program had grown large in scale, being implemented under the guise of anti-terrorist projects and activities permitted by the Biological Weapons Convention.

The commission also pointed out that the activities of all the US-controlled laboratories involved Pentagon experts. However, their work is secret and government agencies in the host countries only have access to secondary research.

MNA/PR