Amir Ghalenoei officially become Iran head coach

Ghalenoei was appointed as the head coach of Iran’s national football team in March.

The contract of the veteran coach underwent an administrative process.

The coach received his mandate from the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) president Mehdi Taj on Tuesday.

He will lead Iranian football players until the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with an option to lead Team Melli in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Winning five titles, the manager is regarded as the most successful football clubs coach in the Iranian Premier League history.

