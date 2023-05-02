Lebanon arrests photographer over spying for Israel’s Mossad

The photographer was collecting sensitive information and taking pictures of high-profile resistance figures residing in the Arab country for the Zionist regime’s authorities.

According to a report published by the Arabic-language al-Akhbar daily newspaper on Monday, the woman, identified as Layal Ramadan, was in close contact with Israeli intelligence officials between 2021 and 2022.

She shot photographs and videos of a house in the Tariq al-Jadideh neighborhood of the capital Beirut, which apparently accommodated a senior leader of the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement.

Ramadan also took pictures of houses of Hezbollah members in Dahiyeh, the southern suburbs of Beirut, and sent them to Israeli agents later on.

Al-Akhbar noted that the photographer received 50 dollars for each of her espionage missions.

The daily newspaper went on to say that counter-espionage officers in the General Security Directorate detected in the summer of 2021 suspicious telephone conversations between a Lebanese phone number, whose owner resided in the al-Sanea area of ​​Beirut, and a number of foreign phone numbers.

MNA/Press TV