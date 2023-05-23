Turkey says dismantled anti-Iran Mossad spy network

Turkish intelligence discovered a cell of 15 people who probably work for the Mossad, Israel's secret service, against Iranian targets in the country, "Daily Sabah" reported.

Turkish intelligence (MIT) discovered the cell of spies during an operation that lasted 18 months. Eleven of the 15 alleged spies have been arrested and at least one of them is said to have received training in Israeli regime. The head of the cell is called Selcuk Kucukkaya, a Turkish businessman, who had alleged links with Fethullah Gulen movement according to Ankara media.

Also, last year, the Turkish authorities announced that they had dismantled a Mossad network and tried 15 people on charges of spying for a foreign regime.

MNA/5788397/TSN