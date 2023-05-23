  1. Politics
May 23, 2023, 7:44 PM

Turkey says dismantled anti-Iran Mossad spy network

Turkey says dismantled anti-Iran Mossad spy network

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Turkish intelligence forces in Istanbul dismantled a Mossad-linked spy network that was operating against the Islamic Republic of Iran's targets, the local media reported.

Turkish intelligence discovered a cell of 15 people who probably work for the Mossad, Israel's secret service, against Iranian targets in the country, "Daily Sabah" reported.

Turkish intelligence (MIT) discovered the cell of spies during an operation that lasted 18 months. Eleven of the 15 alleged spies have been arrested and at least one of them is said to have received training in Israeli regime. The head of the cell is called Selcuk Kucukkaya, a Turkish businessman, who had alleged links with Fethullah Gulen movement according to Ankara media.

Also, last year, the Turkish authorities announced that they had dismantled a Mossad network and tried 15 people on charges of spying for a foreign regime. 

MNA/5788397/TSN

News Code 201100

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News