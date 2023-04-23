Ankara says US trying to create terrorist state near Turkey

"After the events in Gezi (protests in Istanbul in 2013 that turned into violent clashes with the police), Turkey has been facing a number of developments that have led to the reduction of investments. The pandemic added to that. We have been facing the biggest wave of migrants and it may have different costs. The US wants to create a terrorist state near us. We are taking precautions," Soylu told the CNN Turk broadcaster, APA reported.

The minister added that Turkey had been fighting against a terrorist threat for over 40 years, but the risk of the establishment of a terrorist state still exists as long as the US is actively involved in the region.

In recent statements, Soylu stressed that America is losing its global credibility and the whole world hates America.

The world has no lost love for America, and the West’s efforts to impose its culture and values on the planet are doomed to fail because its hegemony no longer exists, he underlined.

MP/PR