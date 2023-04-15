Iran, Saudi Arabia direct flights to be established soon

The chairman of the Iranian Air Travel and Tourism Offices announced Saudi Arabia will establish direct flights to Iran and resume and facilitate travel soon.

Referring to the Tehran-Riyadh agreement to resume relations and diplomatic ties, Hormatollah Rafiei said, "After the signing of the joint statement, the two sides held good meetings to discuss establishing direct flights between the two countries."

According to Rafiei, initial negotiations and agreements were made regarding the establishment of direct flights between some cities in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

It seems that the Suadi side is very serious and determined on implementing this issue, he said.

Establishing a direct flight from Dammam to Mashhad and Tehran was one of the topics of these negotiations, he also said, adding that it is likely that this direct flight will be established soon.

RHM/ISN1402012612751