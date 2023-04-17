Iran wins 9 medals at 2023 World Transplant Games

On the second day of the 2023 World Transplant Games underway in Perth, Australia, the Iranian athletes won seven medals. On the first day of the games, Iranians had won two medals.

In today's competitions, Fatemeh Saeedi and Masoumeh Rezaei won two gold medals each in petanque. Elham Mohammadi and Javad Rahmani won two silver medals each, and Mustafa Armazd and Majid Shahsavand also won bronze medals. In women's squash, Marzieh Yarkhalji won a gold medal for Iran.

The Iranian athletes finished the second day of the Perth games with a total of nine medals.



Perth, Australia is home to the 2023 World Transplant Games on 15-21 April 2023. According to the website of the games, athletes and teams from 45 countries are here for a week of competition and camaraderie.