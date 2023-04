The Vatican envoy made the remarks during a visit to Jami'at al-Zahra, which is a big Shia seminary for women.

Considering the high educated women in Iran, I predict a bright future for the country, he stated.

No country would be able to develop without the progress of its women, he further noted.

Apart from nurturing the soul and spiritual education, women's physical health is also significant, he underlined.

