Germany expels Chad's ambassador in tit-for-tat move

Germany on Tuesday expelled Chad’s ambassador in Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, in a tit-for-tat move amid growing tensions between the two countries.

The German Foreign Ministry slammed the decision of Chad’s transitional military government to declare the German ambassador “persona non grata” and responded with an identical move.

“In response to the unfounded expulsion of our ambassador to Chad, we have today summoned the Chadian ambassador in Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, and asked her to leave Germany within 48 hours. We regret that it had to come to this,” the ministry said on Twitter.

It also said German Ambassador Gordon Kricke, who was expelled from Chad last week, performed his duties “in an exemplary manner,” and worked for human rights and rapid transition to a civilian government.

Chad’s Communication Ministry said last week that the German diplomat was declared “persona non grata” over his “discourteous attitude and non-respect of diplomatic customs” towards the Central African country.

MNA/PR