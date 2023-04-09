German ambassador expelled from Chad for impolite attitude'

“This decision of the government is motivated by the impolite attitude and the non-respect of diplomatic customs,” the Chadian Communications Ministry said in a statement, according to Russia Today.

The German Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that the reason for declaring its diplomat persona non grata was not clear. It argued that the justification of the move voiced by Chad was “completely incomprehensible.”

AFP cited a Chadian government source as saying that Kricke was “interfering too much” in the country’s affairs and making divisive remarks. Reuters, meanwhile, quoted sources as saying that Chad decided to expel the envoy due to his comments about the delay in the country’s transition to civilian rule after a coup two years ago.

